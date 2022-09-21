Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.80 Per Share

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of GFRD stock opened at GBX 162 ($1.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 170.99. The firm has a market cap of £179.91 million and a P/E ratio of 3,925.00. Galliford Try has a 1-year low of GBX 145.80 ($1.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 213 ($2.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
