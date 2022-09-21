Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.80 Per Share

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.07) per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $2.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Galliford Try Price Performance

Shares of GFRD stock opened at GBX 162 ($1.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 170.99. The firm has a market cap of £179.91 million and a P/E ratio of 3,925.00. Galliford Try has a 1-year low of GBX 145.80 ($1.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 213 ($2.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Galliford Try

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

