Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galecto

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galecto by 53.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Galecto by 9.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Galecto during the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galecto by 31.6% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,479 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galecto Stock Performance

Shares of Galecto stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.92. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,274. The stock has a market cap of $48.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.20. Galecto has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Galecto ( NASDAQ:GLTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Galecto will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Galecto from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

