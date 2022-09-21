Gaj Finance (GAJ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $69.00

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Gaj Finance has a total market cap of $11,902.95 and approximately $69.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00125806 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002316 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00861567 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Gaj Finance
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Gaj Finance Coin Trading
