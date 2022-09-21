Gains Associates Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.83 Million (GAINS)

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Gains Associates coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000588 BTC on major exchanges. Gains Associates has a total market cap of $3.83 million and $52,272.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gains Associates has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,153.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00059741 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010630 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005603 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00065191 BTC.

About Gains Associates

GAINS is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 coins. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @GainsAssociates.

Buying and Selling Gains Associates

According to CryptoCompare, “Gains is a decentralized VC. Holding a certain amount of GAINS will give users access to tiered investment groups in which exclusive deals for private sales are offered. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gains Associates directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gains Associates should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gains Associates using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

