FYDcoin (FYD) Reaches One Day Volume of $29,256.00

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 49.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $29,256.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00126907 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002348 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,240.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.
FYDcoin Coin Profile
FYD is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 626,557,742 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com.
