FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Quaker Chemical in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $7.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.69. The consensus estimate for Quaker Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $5.97 per share.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:KWR opened at $156.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $276.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.26 and its 200-day moving average is $162.67.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 35.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3,616.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.