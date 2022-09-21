FY2022 EPS Estimates for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Boosted by Analyst

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) – William Blair boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research report issued on Friday, September 16th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $15.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.55. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $15.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $13.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.88.

DFS stock opened at $100.29 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.77 and its 200-day moving average is $105.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

