Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuwei Films Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFHL opened at $9.15 on Friday. Fuwei Films has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $10.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter.

Fuwei Films Company Profile

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry films, which are used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

