Fusion Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $767,334.00 (FSN)

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Fusion has a market cap of $14.39 million and approximately $767,334.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fusion has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00125647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005218 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00865760 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion’s launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 72,687,637 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol.

Fusion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network.The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders.Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

