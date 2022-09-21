Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.57

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.57 and last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 268912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.15.

Fujitsu Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fujitsu Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including personal computers, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

