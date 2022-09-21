FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Up to $13.14

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.14, but opened at $13.78. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 135,133 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FREY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on shares of FREYR Battery and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

FREYR Battery Trading Up 13.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.30. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREY. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in FREYR Battery by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 671,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 565,434 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FREYR Battery by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,016,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 506,003 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in FREYR Battery by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,705,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,052,000 after purchasing an additional 286,695 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,926,000 after acquiring an additional 250,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 656,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 213,136 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

