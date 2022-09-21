FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of FREYR Battery from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FREY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 656,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 213,136 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE FREY opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.67. FREYR Battery has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.74 and a quick ratio of 11.74.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.30. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -1 EPS for the current year.

About FREYR Battery

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.