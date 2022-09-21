Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the natural resource company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

Freeport-McMoRan has increased its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Freeport-McMoRan has a payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,725 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

