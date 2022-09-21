Frax Share (FXS) Hits Market Cap of $77.20 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.76 or 0.00025057 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $77.20 million and approximately $17.25 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance.

Frax Share Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

