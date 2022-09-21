Frax (FRAX) One Day Volume Tops $13.93 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $13.93 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frax alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00126885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.61 or 0.00876298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,361,215,653 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.