Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 28,355 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,355 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $13,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 156,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

ATVI traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.64. 188,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,402,779. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.44. The company has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

