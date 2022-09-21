Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 2.1% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.0% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $14,635,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 73.4% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 500.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.1 %

Danaher stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.02. The company had a trading volume of 54,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,764. The stock has a market cap of $199.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.28 and a 200 day moving average of $269.89.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DHR shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.75.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.