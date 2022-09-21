Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Invests $552,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 269,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Eli Lilly and Price Performance
Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.00. The stock had a trading volume of 79,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,381. The firm has a market cap of $285.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $315.17 and its 200 day moving average is $304.16.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.