Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Invests $552,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 269,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 543,125 shares of company stock valued at $178,307,801. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.00. The stock had a trading volume of 79,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,381. The firm has a market cap of $285.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $315.17 and its 200 day moving average is $304.16.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

