Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $9.75 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,612 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. Barclays lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $79.69. 73,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,395. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day moving average of $82.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

