Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.23. 249,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,567,633. The company has a market cap of $134.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

