Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys 100 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:NOC traded up $6.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $500.78. 36,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $475.84 and its 200-day moving average is $464.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $497.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

