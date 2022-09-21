Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 1.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $15,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $3,326,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 786,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 434,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on EL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.78.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.
In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
