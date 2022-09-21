Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 950 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,729.3% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.93. 278,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,553,566. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,951 shares of company stock worth $14,911,456. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

