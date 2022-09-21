Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 37,377 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,377 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Trading Up 6.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.64.

GIS traded up $4.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,507. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $78.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. General Mills’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

