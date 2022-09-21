Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Bought by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTAI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,115. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $177.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.93 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 42.80%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently -46.81%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

