FOAM (FOAM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $47.00

FOAM (FOAM) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, FOAM has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. FOAM has a total market cap of $7.33 million and $47.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00125897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00855806 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM was first traded on July 7th, 2019. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space. FOAM’s official website is foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FOAM

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion.Whitepaper”

