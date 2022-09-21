Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF – Get Rating) fell 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.40 and last traded at $19.40. 1,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Flow Traders from €24.00 ($24.49) to €19.75 ($20.15) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.
Flow Traders Trading Down 3.1 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.21.
About Flow Traders
Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The company uses its proprietary technology platform to quote bid and ask prices in thousands of exchange traded products (ETP), bonds, cryptocurrency, foreign exchange, and other products on trading venues.
