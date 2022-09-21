Floki Inu Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $74.31 Million (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Floki Inu has a total market capitalization of $74.31 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Floki Inu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00125806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00861567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Floki Inu’s launch date was June 25th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 15,047,261,152,810 coins and its circulating supply is 9,317,941,249,166 coins. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. Floki Inu’s official website is floki-inu.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

