FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Shares Up 0.6%

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.80 and last traded at $50.77. 154,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 151,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.48.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average is $54.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 63.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 119.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter.

