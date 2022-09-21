FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT) Trading 0.8% Higher

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TILT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $150.94 and last traded at $150.88. 9,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 11,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.73.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.26 and a 200 day moving average of $158.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $2,699,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 11.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund by 12.0% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

