flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Short Interest Up 5.9% in August

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,900 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 289,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 767.3 days.

flatexDEGIRO Price Performance

FNNTF opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. flatexDEGIRO has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $119.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55.

flatexDEGIRO Company Profile

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

