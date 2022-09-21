flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Short Interest Up 5.9% in August

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,900 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the August 15th total of 289,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 767.3 days.
flatexDEGIRO Price Performance
FNNTF opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. flatexDEGIRO has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $119.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.55.
flatexDEGIRO Company Profile
