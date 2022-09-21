Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 2,221 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $184,619,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,149 shares of company stock valued at $12,708,567 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.21.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.41. 120,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,997,195. The firm has a market cap of $149.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.23. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.85 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

