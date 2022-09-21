Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 92,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 66.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 4,631.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 65,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SMOG traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $128.00. 74 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,949. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $111.46 and a 12 month high of $179.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.59.

