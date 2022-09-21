Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $3.13 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,332 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,241,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 183,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after buying an additional 1,118,521 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 149,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.37. 101,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,997,707. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average is $30.92. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

