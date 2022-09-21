Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 453.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DGRO traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 49,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,464. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day moving average is $50.43.

