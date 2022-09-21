Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 385.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,688 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Fortinet by 358.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.44. 100,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,625. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.51. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $74.35.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.84.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 in the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

