First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the August 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of FGB stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,811. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

About First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 501,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 83,056 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 107,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 73,031 shares during the period.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

