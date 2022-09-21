First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 235,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 72,544 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 924,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 413,158 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 88,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 40,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 468,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter.

FPE traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.37. 7,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,499. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.05.

