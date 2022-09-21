First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.24

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.24 and traded as high as $28.02. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $28.01, with a volume of 239,544 shares.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLP. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

