First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. 49,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,562. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
