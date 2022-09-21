First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. 49,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,562. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 29.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 194,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 44,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,519,000.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

