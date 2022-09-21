First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Hits New 52-Week High at $140.54

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $140.54 and last traded at $140.46, with a volume of 89574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.31.

FSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on First Solar from $141.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.74.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $2,892,483.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,568.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 32,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $2,892,483.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,568.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $123,130.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,073 shares of company stock worth $4,126,658 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 625.0% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 580 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 67.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

