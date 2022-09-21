First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Trims Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 11.6% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 47.8% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Citigroup by 9.9% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.30. 1,305,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,687,517. The stock has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.90.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.