First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 990 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,007,875,000 after acquiring an additional 138,868 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,695,000 after purchasing an additional 179,730 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 718,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,372,000 after purchasing an additional 80,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at $76,900,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.64. 45,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.64.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.53.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

