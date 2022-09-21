First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 153 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Sysco were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 64.8% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 13.6% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 28.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 334.2% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 33,832 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.47. 176,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,453. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.33 and a 200 day moving average of $83.55.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.