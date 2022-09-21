First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Reduces Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Equinix were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $625,540,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,249,000 after acquiring an additional 433,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 180.6% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 261,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,811,000 after acquiring an additional 168,186 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equinix Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $4.41 on Wednesday, hitting $620.91. 23,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,302. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $606.12 and a 1-year high of $868.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $663.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $683.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

Equinix Company Profile



Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.



