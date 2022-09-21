First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Raises Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $6.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $525.68. 62,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,630. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $567.65 and a 200 day moving average of $558.54. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $205.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $657.18.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

