First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Increases Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,182 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in VMware were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in VMware by 20.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in VMware by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $158,959,000 after buying an additional 819,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,624 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after buying an additional 13,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMW traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.01. The company had a trading volume of 32,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,821. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.82. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $167.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. VMware’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMW. Piper Sandler cut shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

