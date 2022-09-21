First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Increases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 530,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,898,000 after purchasing an additional 45,147 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.55. The stock had a trading volume of 213,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,005. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.94.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

