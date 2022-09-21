First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $363,000 Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,270 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,854,000 after acquiring an additional 193,486 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,156,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,575,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,749,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,316,000 after acquiring an additional 130,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,557,000 after purchasing an additional 713,391 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,813,000 after purchasing an additional 49,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

Shares of SBCF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.32. The company had a trading volume of 25,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,611. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average is $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 29.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBCF. B. Riley decreased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,109,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,109,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,885.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.