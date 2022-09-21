First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $3.95 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 1.4% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,441. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

